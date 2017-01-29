Public Notices – NOTICE OF INCREASE IN OWNERSHIP

OF A BANK

Stearns Financial Services, Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Plan and Trust, Saint Cloud, Minnesota, intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to acquire additional stock and increase its ownership interest in Stearns Financial Services, Inc., Saint Cloud, Minnesota up to approximately 23.594% and thereby indirectly increase its control of (i) Stearns Bank National Association, Saint Cloud, Minnesota, (ii) Stearns Bank Upsala National Association, Upsala, Minnesota, and (iii) Stearns Bank Holdingford National Association, Holdingford, Minnesota. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the application including the record of performance of banks we own in helping to meet local credit needs.

You are invited to submit comments in writing on this application to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Attention: Applications Officer, Division of Supervision, Regulation and Credit, P.O. Box 291, Minneapolis, MN 55480-0291. The comment period will not end before February 28, 2017 and may be somewhat longer. The Boards procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262. Procedures for processing protested applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Boards procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the application, contact Jacquelyn K. Brunmeier, Assistant Vice President, at (612) 204-5061. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the application if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.

PUBLISH: January 29, 2017 (647575)