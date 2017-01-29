School Board – REGULAR

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

December 14, 2016

MEMBERS PRESENT: Steve Boser, Joanne Broschofsky, Robert Litke, Colleen Seelen, Patty Stangl, Dean Virnig, and Supt. George Weber.

The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 484 was held on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 in the District Office conference room. The meeting was called to order at 6:02 PM by Chair Patty Stangl.

Motion by Virnig; seconded by Boser and was carried unanimously to approve the agenda without changes.

Motion by Broschofsky; seconded by Boser and was carried unanimously to approve the Spanish trip to Costa Rica in 2017 as presented by Kim Horning.

Motion by Litke; seconded by Boser and was carried unanimously to move the adoption of the following resolution:

WHEREAS, Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes the School Board of Independent School District #484, Pierz, Minnesota, is authorized to make the following proposed tax levies for general purposes:

General Fund $904,780.01

Community Service $59,439.59

Debt Service $283,268.14

Total: $1,247,487.77

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District #484, Pierz, Minnesota, that the levy to be levied in 2016 to be collected in 2017 is set at $1,247,487.77. The clerk of the Pierz School Board is authorized to certify the proposed levy to the Morrison County Auditor.

Motion by Virnig; seconded by Seelen and was carried unanimously to approve the following consent agenda items:

Minutes

Approve the regular board meeting minutes of November 30, 2016.

Donations/Grants

Club/Organization From Amount

EPIC, Bernicks, $300.00

Football, Meinrad Pohlkamp, $100.00

GBB, Pierz Firemens Relief, $600.00

Peer Helpers, Pierz Lions, $500.00

Pioneer Student Council, Harding Sportsmens Club, $100.00

Pioneer Student Council, Jo & Bob Loidolt, $100.00

Robotics, Pierz Firemens Relief, $600.00

Wires

none.

Bills

Approval of November/December bills in the amount of $277,961.07.

Personnel

In unfinished business, motion by Virnig; seconded by Boser and was carried unanimously to approve the changes to Policy 404 Employment Background Checks as previously submitted.

Motion by Litke; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to approve the employment posting for a temporary Preschool Literacy Specialist beginning approximately January 2017 through May 2017 for 4 half-days/week (M-Thu).

Motion by Broschofsky; seconded by Litke and was carried unanimously to approve the MOUTuition for Reimbursement for College Courses as presented.

Motion by Boser; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to approve the MOUAssessment Agreement as presented.

Motion by Boser; seconded by Litke and was carried unanimously to approve the proposed license agreement with Pel Industries, Inc. (Wal-Mart) to use our logo on clothing in return with an 8% royalty on the net sales of merchandise back to Pierz ISD 484.

Member Stangl introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:

Resolution to Amend The Health Reimbursement Arrangement

The undersigned hereby takes the following board action with respect to Pierz Independent School District #484 (Employer) Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA)

WHEREAS, the Employer maintains a Health Reimbursement Arrangement which provides a tax-free vehicle to use for the reimbursement of qualified health care expenses; and

WHEREAS; As a result of the release of Revenue Ruling 2015-87, the Employers third party administrator, Educators Benefit Consultants, LLC, has provided an Amendment and Summary of Material Modifications which outlines the changes made by the IRS to Health Reimbursement Arrangements in general; and

WHEREAS; the changes outlined in the Summary of Materials Modifications afford the Employer an opportunity to make decisions with respect to the implementation and administration of the current HRA plan. As a result, the Employers third party administrator has provided the Employer with a revised Adoption Agreement and revised Plan Document in order to take advantage of the HRA plan to the fullest extent provided for by the recent ruling; and

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Employer hereby wishes to take action to amend the Health Reimbursement Arrangement in order to recognize and implement features provided for within IRS Notice 2015-87 and Final Regulations jointly issued on November 18, 2015, by the Department of Treasury, the Department of Labor and the Department of Health and Human Services upon execution of this document.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the following designees of the Employer are hereby authorized and directed to execute and deliver all documents necessary for the proper amendment of the plan to ensure that the plan hereby approved is in effect by January 1, 2017.

The official designees are George S. Weber, Superintendent and Earl V. Athman, Business Manager.

Upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Seelen, Boser, Broschofsky, Litke, Virnig, and Stangl;

and the following voted against the same: none.

whereupon the resolution was declared duly passed and adopted and was signed by the

Chairperson and attested by the Clerk.

Dated this 14th day of December, 2016.

By: Patty Stangl Board Chair

By: Steve Boser, Board Clerk

Motion by Virnig; seconded by Boser and was carried unanimously to approve the list of volunteer coaches for Elementary Basketball/Wrestling/Softball for 2016-17 as presented, pending a criminal background check.

Motion by Broschofsky; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to approve Rick Sczublewski as the Behind-the-Wheel Instructor for 2017.

Next regular board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 6:00 PM.

Motion by Litke; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to adjourn the meeting at 8:24 PM.

Patty Stangl, Board Chair

Steve Boser, Board Clerk

PUBLISH: January 29, 2017

(647676)