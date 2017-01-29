School Board – SPECIAL

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

JANUARY 18, 2017

MEMBERS PRESENT: Steve Boser, Joanne Broschofsky, Rick Sczublewski, Colleen Seelen, Patty Stangl, Dean Virnig, and Superintendent Weber.

The special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 484 was held on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 in the High School Media Center. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Chair Patty Stangl.

Discussion of future Building Construction Project was presented by RA Morton & Associates and MLA Architects.

Employee survey results were shared with the board.

Motion by Virnig; seconded by Sczublewski and was carried unanimously to adjourn the meeting at 8:39 PM.

Board Chair, Patty Stangl

Board Clerk, Steve Boser

PUBLISH: January 29, 2017

(647700)