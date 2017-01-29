Sylvia S. Nelson, 81 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, with Rev. Gary Hendrickson officiating. Burial will at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.

Sylvia Sarah Oltmann was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Helen Township, McLeod County, to the late Elmer and Amanda (Dose) Oltmann. She attended school at St. John’s Lutheran School. Sylvia was united in marriage to Earl Nelson, Jan. 31, 1953, in Glencoe. They started their lives in Richfield and later moved to Squaw Lake, where they owned and operated Nelson’s Garage. After retirement, they settled in Little Falls, where she worked at Thielen Meats for many years. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church. Sylvia enjoyed quilting, crafting, sewing, gardening and cooking many amazing meals for her family. She loved spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her

Sylvia is survived by her children, Peggy (Daryl) Wetzstein of Mesa, Ariz., Dean (Ann) Nelson of Fargo, N.D. and Brenda (Willard) Parks of Deer River; grandchildren, Cory Wetzstein, Dean Nelson, Jr., Stacey Grote and Lane Parks; great-granddaughters, Jaiden, Ella and Emma; sisters, Violet (Clarence) Zebell, Bernice Breyer and Ona (Robert) Lange; brother-in-law, Ed Marklowitz; sister-in-law, Lois Oltmann; and brother, Elmer (Bev) Oltmann.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl in 2012; grandson, William Shears in 1994; brothers, Chester and Richard Oltmann; sisters, Nancy Oltmann and Josephine Marklowitz; brother-in-law, Arden Breyer.

