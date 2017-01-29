Virginia Borash, 94- year-old resident of Royalton, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Country Manor in Sartell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. A visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 30 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Royalton and from 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Virginia Mary Doucette was born Feb. 22, 1922, in Little Falls, to the late Edmund and Aurelia (LaForce) Doucette. She attended school until the eighth grade. She worked in Civil Service during World War II sewing and mending military service uniforms. Virginia was united in marriage to Clarence Borash on Jan. 19, 1942, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. The couple made their home in Royalton. Clarence died on April 9, 2002, and Virginia continued living in Royalton. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, member of the Christian Mothers and St. Kathern Missions. She treasured her time spent with elderly relatives and caring for them. Virginia had a love of canning, gardening, sewing and fishing.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gary (Penny) Borash of Royalton, and Carl (Joan) Borash of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren, Jason (Brenda) Borash, Jeff (Sheila Gosiak) Borash, Julie (Trevor) Pouliot, Kristen Borash and Kyle Borash; great-grandchildren, Andrew Borash, Breanna Borash and Lyrica Allen; sister, Joyce Johnson of Brainerd.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; brothers, Melvin Doucette and Daniel Doucette.

