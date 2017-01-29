Woman returns to her roots, opens ‘The Flower Shoppe’ in Little Falls

It was time to head home to her roots in Little Falls, said Kim Panek of Avon.

Growing up in Little Falls and graduating from Little Falls Community High School, Panek’s journey into the flower business started in 1979.

“I started on the job training at the Little Falls Greenhouse then,” she said.

It was only when she became a mom that she took a break from working in the floral business, to raise her children.

When her children became older, she started working for Falls Floral in Little Falls.

“I loved it. I learned so much from them,” she said.

After working at Falls Floral for 16 years, Panek said she had an opportunity to explore a different avenue and to go into mass merchandising. Store owner Kim Panek, left, is excited to return to her hometown Little Falls and open her own floral shop, “The Flower Shoppe.” Also pictured is her friend and employee, Jenny Lardy.

For the last 11 years, she worked in the floral department at Cashwise in Waite Park.

“Flowers are a passion and I really like helping people find what it is they are looking for. Every customer is important,” she said.

Panek said even though flowers are her passion, she especially enjoys her customers. She likes to work with them, to take the time and listen to what they are looking for and sometimes she even gets to hear their stories.

Panek said it is a high priority to her that each person she encounters in the store feels like they are important.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re on a fixed income with little to spend or want something spectacular,” she said. “Every customer is just as important. Nothing’s too big and nothing’s too small.”

Panek said she also enjoys working with teenagers, who are getting ready for prom.

“It is often their first big event in their lives. They need to feel just as important as brides do,” she said.

The Flower Shoppe has a variety of flowers, ranging from green or blooming plants to flowers, such as lilies, carnations, roses and orchids.

The shop also offers a wide variety of other items, such as balloons, candy bouquets and spiritual and sympathy giftware and more.

The floral shop has one employee at this time, Jenny Lardy. She is also a very good friend of Panek’s.

“It feels good to have someone you know and can also trust,” Panek said. The Flower Shoppe in Little Falls offer its customers a little bit of everything, from flowers and balloons to spiritual and sympathy giftware.

Since customer service is at the forefront, Panek said the shop offers delivery within Randall, Pierz, Royalton, Upsala, Little Falls and other surrounding towns.

“Delivery is free to the hospital and the funeral homes in Little Falls,”

she said.

The Flower Shoppe opened Jan. 23, but plans to hold a grand opening, Thursday – Saturday, Feb. 2-4, during its regular open hours.

Open hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to noon.

“Stop in and check out our specials and drawings at the Grand Opening,” she said.

Panek said beverages and treats will be available at the Grand Opening, as well.

The Flower Shoppe is located at 109 First St. SE in Little Falls.

Those who want more information, may call (320) 639-1006.