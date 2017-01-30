September 4, 1941 – January 28, 2017

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Dennis R. Barton, age 75, of Bowlus, will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 at St. Stanislaus-Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Dennis died unexpectedly Saturday, Jan.28, 2017, at his home. There will be a visitation from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday and again after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church in Bowlus. Parish prayers will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church.Dennis was born Sept. 4, 1941, in Two Rivers Township to Roman and Ursula (Lempke) Barton. He married Evelyn Kalis on Oct. 13, 1964. He farmed and was a milk hauler. He also worked as a roofer building chicken barns. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the St. Stanislaus-Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus.Dennis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Evelyn; his children; Elaine (Robert) Carlson, Farmington; Annette (William) McGowan, Zimmerman; Randy Barton, Fort Mohave, Ariz.; Kevin Barton, Little Falls; Bruce (Shiela) Barton, Little Falls; Karen (Jon) Swyter, Perham; Glen (Trista Barker) Barton, Little Falls; Grandchildren; Justin, Tyler and Paige Carlson, Kelly, Shannon and Tracy McGowan, Chancellor, Kennedy and Acacia Barton, Jacob, Dwight and Luke Barton, Levi, Emily, Michelle and Anna Swyter. He is also survived by his sisters, Judy (Ben) Zapzalka, Little Falls and Nola (Ig) Prokott, Clear Lake; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.Dennis is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Brian Barton.