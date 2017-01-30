Jerome J Matvick

Jerome Matvick, age 75, of Pierz, died Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Foley Nursing Center.

Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, Brennyville. The Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Jerome Joseph Matvick was born April 18, 1941 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the son of Walter and Ann (Rymer) Matvick. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from November 1963 – November 1965. On May 22, 1965, he was united in marriage with Lillian (Klimek) at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Jerome farmed all of his life in Ramey. He was an outdoorsman and loved spending time hunting and fishing as well as driving the 4-wheeler around his fields to see how crops were doing or look for deer. He enjoyed visiting with others and the simple things in life like stopping by the store for a candy bar or pop. Jerome especially loved playing and teasing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jerome is survived by his wife, Lillian of Pierz; children, Kim (Roger) Miller of Morrill, Karen (Dan) Olszewski of Diamondhead, MS, Lynn Matvick of Sartell and Scott (Jan) Matvick of Foley; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Roman (Diane) Matvick of Oak Park and Anthony (Jen) Matvick of Hillman; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry; brother, Bill Matvick and sister, Gloria Auklund.

