Marie Elizabeth Odenthal, 52, of Pillager, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.

Marie was born Dec. 30, 1964, in Minneapolis to Roger and Sharon (Pearson) Johnson. She married Paul Odenthal, April 12, 2002. Marie was the assistant manager at Petro Plus in Pillager. Marie adored her grandchildren! She loved being outside in her gardens or by a campfire. She also enjoyed knitting and spending time with her beloved dog, Roxy. Marie also liked wood burning and doing arts and crafts.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Paul; children: Mark Johnson of West Virginia, Nicholas Odenthal of Pillager, Robyn (Andrew) Schmidt of Brainerd, Julie Odenthal of St. Cloud and Taylor Kelley (Jordain Langer) of Long Prairie; parents, Roger and Sharon Johnson of Pierz; sisters: Annette Johnson of Minneapolis, Patricia Johnson of Las Vegas, Nev. and Andrea Johnson of Minneapolis; 13 grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Marie will be Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Pillager. Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 3, from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Pillager, and one hour prior to the service, Saturday at the Church.

Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery in Pillager.

Caring for Marie and the Odenthal Family:

Halvorson Johnson Funeral Home

218-829-3581

www.halvorson-johnson.com