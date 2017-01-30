Moga, Malikowski named as Royalton High School Triple A nominees

The academics, arts, athletics (Triple A) winning nominees from Royalton High School are Allison Moga and Jordan Malikowski.

Moga and Malikowski will represent Royalton at the District 19 Triple A Banquet at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud, Wednesday.

Allison Moga

Triple A award recipients are selected through a multi-level process involving member schools of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL), the MSHSL’s administrative regions and a special committee of educators, business leaders and members from the fine arts and athletics communities.

To be eligible for the Triple A award, a student must be a high school senior, have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher at the date of nomination, participate in MSHSL-sponsored athletics and fine arts activities and comply with the MSHSL’s student code of conduct.

Nominations are limited to two qualifying students per school, one male and one female.

Moga, daughter of Tracy and Jim, has participated in volleyball, basketball and track and field, along with the activities of band, one act play, speech, yearbook, Student Council, National Honor Society (NHS), Business Professionals of American (BPA), Youth Energy Summit (YES), Tech Club and Knowledge Bowl. She is also on the honor roll, is a member of the prom committee and has helped younger students with peer-tutoring.

Outside of school, Moga is active in her church as a religious education teacher and sings in the choir. Jordan Malikowski

Malikowski, son of Cheryl and Wayne, has participated in cross country, basketball and track and field, along with activities of band, one ace play, BPA, Spanish and YES Clubs, yearbook and Student Council.

He is also on the A honor roll, a participant volunteer for the Boys Scouts, Pack-the-Mac, Adopt a Highway, Food Shelf and active at his church.