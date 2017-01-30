Mr. Wenzel goes to Washington… for Trump’s inauguration

Little Falls resident Steve Wenzel, left, with Cardinal Donald Wuerl of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., at St. Matthew’s Cathedral. Whenever Wenzel is in Washington, D.C., he said he goes to Mass at the cathedral.

For Steve Wenzel, a former state representative and now a college professor in political science, the fourth opportunity to go to a presidential inauguration was the charm.

Wenzel was a DFL representative in the Minnesota state legislature from 1973-2001 and a delegate at President Jimmy Carter’s nomination at the 1976 Democratic National Convention.

He had been invited to Carter’s inauguration and wanted to go, but the inauguration was during the legislative session and he didn’t plan to take a day off.

Wenzel also had the opportunity to go to both inaugurations for President George W. Bush, but again, the first inauguration was during a legislative session. By Bush’s second inauguration, Wenzel had met him a few times and chose not to go.

This time, Wenzel decided to go as he said he didn’t know how many more opportunities he’d have.

Wenzel had been a national delegate for Trump at the Republican National Convention. He said because of that he was invited to the inauguration, but Congressman Rick Nolan (DFL-MN) hooked him up with a much better seat in the congressional area.

When Wenzel arrived Jan. 19, he went to the confirmation hearings for Trump’s picks for energy and treasury Secretaries, Gov. Rick Perry of Texas and Steve Mnuchin, respectively.

Seeing the confirmation hearings, Wenzel said is an experience he plans to incorporate into his political science lessons at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

On inauguration day, Wenzel said the trip to the site of the inauguration went well.

Everyone got through security smoothly and when he got to his seat, he could clearly see Trump on the stage, but even if he couldn’t there was another option for him and the rest of the crowd; two high-definition jumbo-trons.

After the inauguration ceremony, Wenzel decided not to go to the parade, and instead went to a meeting of the Minnesota Society.

The society consists of Minnesotans who work in Washington, D.C. Here, Wenzel enjoyed a meal and time with Minnesotans, visiting with those who came for the inauguration, or who are regular members of the congressional staff.

Among them, Wenzel said were people he knew from the past, and seeing them was enjoyable.

As for Trump’s inauguration speech, Wenzel said it was unconventional, but good.

“His address was unique in that he avoided the grand philosophical addresses of past presidents which tend, with few exceptions, to be forgotten about later,” Wenzel said.

Wenzel said the speech focused on Trump’s policy plans, some of which Wenzel said he agrees with, while other parts such as “America First,” he said he is leery of, as it could weaken allies’ trust in the United States.

While Wenzel was not a Trump supporter from the beginning of the campaign, going from Jeb Bush to Marco Rubio to Jon Kasich, he said he felt Trump was a better choice than Hillary Clinton, especially on the issues of abortion and combating terrorism.

If Clinton had been elected, Wenzel said, the Supreme Court would have justices who he said would continue the “abortion on demand climate,” in the country.

“I felt that this particular election was important for the future of the Supreme Court.

Wenzel said Jan. 21, when the Women’s March on Washington was happening, the city, and his hotel lobby was packed.

“The elevators wouldn’t move because so many people were using them. The place just filled up,” Wenzel said.

Wenzel said the inauguration is about the peaceful transfer of power, and said that’s why he went.

He called on people to respect the process and said he was disappointed in liberal Democrats who protested the election.

“They acted like sore losers and spoil-sports,” Wenzel said.

St. Matthew’s Cathedral is the closest cathedral to the White House and was the site of President John F. Kennedy’s funeral. Whenever he is in town, Wenzel said he has to go to Saturday or Sunday Mass there.

This time however, Wenzel ran into Cardinal Donald Wuerl of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.

Prior to the Saturday night Mass where the two met, Wuerl had led the benediction at the prayer breakfast that morning attended by President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Wenzel said meeting the cardinal was a great way to end his trip.

“Meeting Cardinal Wuerl was a great conclusion to a great inaugural event,” Wenzel said.

Ultimately, Wenzel said the most memorable part of the trip was when Trump took office.

“The peaceful transfer of power was the most memorable part of the inauguration,” Wenzel said.