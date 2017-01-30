Rita Wunderlich, age 88, of Royalton, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Country Manor in Sartell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, with Father Roger Klassen officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m.- 10 a.m. Saturday.

All visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Royalton.

Rita Wunderlich was born June 7, 1928, to the late John and Cecilia Catherine (Pohlkamp) Heurung. Rita attended and graduated from high school in Royalton.

Rita was united in marriage to Norman Wunderlich, June 24, 1950, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. The couple made their home in Opole, for several years, until retiring to Royalton. Norman died on Sunday, April 13, 2008. Rita continued living in Royalton, until declining health forced her to move to the Bridgeway Estates and then Country Manor in Sartell. Rita enjoyed painting, puzzles, cards, bingo and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton where she was an active member of the Christian Mothers. She was a member of the Royalton American Legion Auxiliary. Rita will be remembered as always there to help her family when needed. She made the Best potato salad, tomato soup, spaghetti and nobody made dressing for Thanksgiving like mom.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Marlene (Tom) Kerestes of Elk Mound, Wis., Kathy (Bob, Jr.) Maine of Las Cruces, N.M. and Ray (Jane) Wunderlich of Rice; 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis Wunderlich (April 8, 2007); husband, Norman Wunderlich on April 13, 2008.

Casketbearers will be: Dan Maine, Victor Wunderlich, Mark Wunderlich, Jason Wunderlich, Owen Wunderlich and Cole Wunderlich.

