‘It’s time to retire’ Sandberg says after 39 years at Coborn’s

Eileen Sandberg, left, and Little Falls Coborn’s store director Greg Zylka at Sandberg’s retirement party, Jan. 19. The two both began working at Coborn’s in 1977, before rising up the ranks, with Zylka as store director and Sandberg as his “right-hand woman,” also known as the assistant store director.

When Eileen Sandberg started at Coborn’s in Little Falls in 1977, the store was brand new. Items were rung up manually, without UPC codes to scan and someone, Sandberg, cut guest’s coupons by hand and sorted them to be sent to the manufacturer.

When she started at the store, Sandberg was also a cashier, a Hallmark girl, someone who takes care of the cards, before moving on to bookkeeping.

She and a young frozen food and dairy department manager named Greg Zylka started at the same time. They were some of the first employees at the store.

“We came with the brick and mortar,” Sandberg said.

Thirty-nine years later, Zylka is the store director, with Sandberg as his assistant store director, prices are downloaded from a corporate computer system and everything is scanned with a gun at the register.

“We went from very early to very modern,” Sandberg said. “We saw the whole cycle.”

Zylka said while some employees who weren’t part of the computer generation did not like switching from manual systems to computers, Sandberg adapted well.

“Eileen adapted probably better than anybody. She’s excellent at it and is one of the go to people,” Zylka said.

It wasn’t just the employees who had trouble with the transition at first, Sandberg said. For a time when UPCs were introduced in the 1980s, Coborn’s used both the old and new systems of ringing up a customer’s purchases.

Zylka said when he and Sandberg started out at the store, they said they would be managing the store together. For 20 years, they’ve been doing just that.

“It was our big dream,” Zylka said. “And then 20 years ago it happened, and ever since then, we’ve been a team.”

Zylka also said he would be remiss if he didn’t say Sandberg was the greatest assistant store director in Coborn’s, and he means the company, not just the Little Falls store.

Sandberg said the company was like a family and that every day has brought the joy of seeing what it will bring.

The best part of her job, Sandberg said, has been working with her fellow Coborn’s employees, seeing and serving the guests that come into the store.

Still, Sandberg said that while the Coborn’s team was like a family to her, she felt it was time to spend some more time with her first family.

In retirement, Sandberg said she plans to do 39 years worth of things she’s put off for work and to spend more time with her family, including getting to all of the programs her grandchildren are in.

“I just know that it’s time,” Sandberg said. “It’s going to be exciting to see where the next assistant manager goes, and where the store goes.”