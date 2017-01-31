Little Falls Nordic competes at conference meet in Mora

The Little Falls Nordic ski team competed in the Granite Ridge Conference Meet today. The meet was moved to Mora.

The Flyers girl team was the GRC champs with 390 points. Freshman Molly Lange was a second place finisher for the Flyers. She earned All-Conference honors for the finish and was joined by teammates Christy Masog (third), Kendal Hendrickson (fourth) and Nicollet Gammon-Deering (fifth) for that distinction. Alice Foote (12th) was an honorable mention.

The Flyers boys team took second place behind host Mora. Junior Hunter Zupko finished as a runner-up as well. Colton Yorek and Seth Yorek took seventh and ninth respectively, joining them with Zupko as All-Conference honorees. Colton Gottwalt (tied-12th) was an honorable mention.

