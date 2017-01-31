St. Cloud Technical & Community College Dental Clinic to provide free dental exams for “Give Kids a Smile”

The St. Cloud Technical & Community College Dental Clinic is taking part in the Minnesota Dental Association’s “Give Kids a Smile” program on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

The clinic will offer exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, sealants, extractions and oral hygiene instructions free of charge to children in need of dental attention. To take part in the program, please call 320-308-5919 to make an appointment.

“Give Kids a Smile” is a charitable outreach program to provide free care to low-income children in need. Each year, thousands of children receive much-needed dental care.

The SCTCC Dental Clinic is located in the St. Cloud Technical & Community College Health Sciences Building at 1245 15th St. N., St. Cloud, Minn.

In addition to “Give Kids a Smile,” the clinic offers low-cost preventative dental services to the public as part of its Dental Hygiene program. To learn more about what the SCTCC Dental Clinic offers, pricing and to make an appointment, visit sctcc.edu/dental-clinic or call 320-308-5919.