John G. Hanenberg

John W. Hanenberg, 86- year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Father Matthew Langager officiating. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Monday, Feb. 6 at 10:00a.m. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls.

John William Hanenberg, aka Dad, Grandpa, Papa, Big John and Papa Bear, was the oldest of four children and grew up on the family farm in Valley City, N.D., born to the late Henry and Anna (Bonen) Hanenberg. He enlisted in the U.S. Army as a teenager and served as a Drill Sergeant and Army Sniper in the Korean War. John was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in a combat zone. Shortly after his honorable discharge he met Mary Ann Sehner and was later united in marriage, June 5, 1954, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chicago, Ill. They moved to the city where he worked as a master butcher at Jewel Grocery Stores until his retirement. In 62 years of marriage, they raised 6 kids in a small Chicago apartment and were blessed to be able to spoil 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. John loved his family and friends more than anything. He enjoyed going camping, spending time on his boat (no whitecaps) and his evening glass of wine. He fought the good fight for a long time and was a fighter till the very end. On the morning of Jan. 29, 2017, he peacefully joined his daughter, grandsons, sisters, best friends and loved ones lost over the years. The family is all glad he’s at peace and are fortunate that he played such a major influential role in their lives. You have always been our hero, Dad.

John is survived by loving wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Hanenberg of Little Falls; children, Geri (Steve) Katz of Tucson, Ariz., Judy (Gilbert) Baus of Simpsonville, S.C., Linda (Patrick) DiFronzo of Highland Park, Ill., Kathleen (Ron) Gokan of Round Lake, Ill. and John Henry Hanenberg of Goffstown, N.H.; sister, June Orner of Sanborn, N.D.; and 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Anna Hanenberg; daughter, Susan Haney; and grandchildren, Jesse and Ronald Gokan.