Nicholas Marcel Hofmann was born Feb. 7, 1977, He passed away Jan. 29, 2017.

Survivors include his mother, Mary LaFond Olson (Ron) of Baudette; brothers, Nathan of Denver, Colo., and Thomas Jr. of Alaska; sister, Mariah DeSautel of Baudette; daughters, Christine Michelle Williams of Maryland, Megan Smith of Litte Falls and grandson, Cameron of Little Falls.

He was preceded in death by wife Sherry and father, Thomas Hofmann; grandparents, Margarette and Ralph Hofmann and Myrl and Marcel LaFond of Little Falls.

Memorial services will be held Feb. 4, at St. Mary’s Church in Little Falls at 10 a.m.