July 2, 1924 – January 31, 2017

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville for Patricia M. Scattarella, age 92, of Burtrum, who passed away Tuesday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Fr. Ronald Dockendorf will officiate and burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Swanville. Family and friends may call one and one half hours prior to the services at the church.Patricia Mary Moore was born July 2, 1924, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Howard and Perigo (Flavin) Moore. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Edison High School. She attended Minneapolis Business College and was employed at the Glitton Paint Company. She married Troy Scattarella, July 22, 1946, in Minneapolis where they made their home. Patricia then worked for the Minneapolis Board of Education until retiring in 1984. They moved to Burtrum in 1980.Patricia was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards, especially poker, crocheting and dancing.Patricia is survived by her husband of 70 years, Troy Scattarella, Burtrum; children, Daniel J. (Mary) Scattarella, Eden Prairie; David Scattarella, Burtrum; Julia (Richard) Patnode, Burtrum; and Timothy (Maribeth) Scattarella, Eden Prairie; brother, William Moore, St. Cloud; six grandchildren, Elizabeth (Scott) Clemente, Matthew Scattarella, Sara (Neal) White, Amy (Troy) Jones, Katie Patnode and Samuel Scattarella; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Cate, Ella, and Evan.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jack and Robert.Obituary and on-line guestbook available at www.williamsdingmann.com.