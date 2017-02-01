Sports roundup Jan. 31

Several teams closed out January with games, matches or meets yesterday.

In boys basketball, Pierz was comfortably beaten by Holdingford 78-42. Little Falls was beaten 54-36 by Sartell, and Upsala lost 76-39 to Verndale.

The Pierz girls basketball team won 71-59 over Braham last night. Holdingford also won 69-39 over Paynesville. However, Little Falls lost 60-49, Royalton fell 49-28 to Osakis and Swanville fell 34-29 to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.

Pierz swept in a wrestling triangular last night against section foes. The Pioneers won 54-9 over Aitkin and 42-15 over Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena. Little Falls also won, narrowly edging Becker, 39-33.

The Flyers gymnastics team had their highest score of the year, 113.575, but lost 129.225-113.575 to LPGE/Browerville.

Lastly, in hockey action, the Flyer boys lost 0-4 to Sartell, while the Brainerd-Little Falls girls team won 3-1 over St. Cloud.