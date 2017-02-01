Sue Batters named February Employee of the Month

It wasn’t the first time the employees at St. Otto’s Care Center were called up to the desk for an announcement. To Sue Batters of Little Falls, a certified nursing assistant (CNA), she expected to hear one of her co-workers be recognized for something. It never dawned on her that it would be her turn this time.

“I was overwhelmed when they called my name. I always expected it to happen to someone else, but never to me. It was a complete surprise,” she said.

Chosen as February “Employee of the Month” by the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce, Batters said she is honored for the recognition.

Batters has worked as a CNA at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls for 38 years. Batter’s supervisor, Mel Haus, believes Batters is well-deserving of the recognition.

“We thank Sue for her years of service and dedication to the residents and team members of St. Otto’s Care Center,” Huls said. “We’re very thankful for what she has to offer.”

When Batters first started, CNAs didn’t need to take a course to learn how to do the job. Instead, Batters, like so many others, received on-the-job training. Sue Batters, a certified nursing assistant at St. Otto’s Care Center, was surprised and honored when she learned she was chosen as the February Employee of the Month.

“I don’t really know why I started. I was a young mom at the time, only 20, needed a job, gave it a try and ended up liking it,” she said.

The job ended up being a perfect fit in many other areas. Working from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., she was able to be home for her son, Joshua, when he returned home from school.

“My husband, Bruce, and I worked, so we only needed to get a babysitter for a few hours in the morning. We were able to save a lot of money that way, too,” she said.

Being a CNA can be physically and emotionally challenging at times. She has seen many people come and go throughout the years, especially residents. She’s also had to learn how to cope with the fact that the residents she cares for will die one day.

In circumstances when a resident has suffered, Batters considers it a blessing when they pass on. Even though it is still sad, the resident no longer has to suffer, she said.

When a resident dies, Batters also often interacts with the family of the deceased. It’s not always an easy task.

“It’s hard to see families grieve. You try to be strong for them, but afterward you visit the supply closet or a co-worker to deal with your own grief,” she said.

But it is working with the residents and their different personalities that she enjoys the most. She’s learned to step into their world and through it, is able to show compassion no matter what a resident is facing. Residents stay at the care center as long as needed, whether it is a short time or for several years.

Batters enjoys working with her fellow team members.

“I have wonderful coworkers,” she said.

When Batters isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with Bruce, flower gardening and baking. She also enjoys spending time with her granddaughter, Lily, 7. Even though Lily lives in the Cities, she visits her grandparents on weekends, holidays and when she’s on summer break.

“She’s such a pride and joy. She’s just wonderful,” Batters said. “She lights up her grandpa’s eyes right when she walks in through the door.”

As Employee of the Month, Batters will receive gift certificates from Fresh Hair Professionals, Friends of Pine Grove Zoo, GoldSmith Jewelers, Lin Furniture, Lindstrom Auto Detailing, Minnesota Fishing Museum Hall of Fame and Education Center, Pizza Ranch, ServiceMaster, Spectrum Marketing Services and Subway.

She will also receive flowers from Coborn’s, a cookbook from CHI St. Gabriel’s Health Hospice Program and will have a professional photo taken by Silker Studio.