DelRoy “Del” John Banach, age 81, of Bozeman, MT, passed away January 22, 2017, with his family at his side.

He was born June 13, 1935, to Andrew and Helen (Brummer) Banach in Lastrup, MN, where he was raised and grew up. Del lived in many places including Lastrup, MN, Biloxi, MS, and Sacramento, CA, while active duty Air Force, Nome, AK, and Bozeman, MT.

He married Diane Kapsner on January 23, 1970, and they had one daughter, in addition to his three daughters from a previous marriage. Del received his Electronics Certification from Capitol Radio Engineering Institute (CREI) and Associate’s Degree from Dunwoody Institute.

He was a TV and motor repairman, Post Master, and enjoyed being an electrician and electrical contractor. He was a member of Belgrade Legion Post 30 and Holy Rosary Parish.

Del found enjoyment in aviation, Old Country music, home improvement and technical projects, computers, traveling and especially watching old westerns, documentaries and movies about World War II and MASH. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1958 during the Korean War.

He will be fondly remembered for his charming wit, as well as his affectionate and fun-loving personality.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Luvern; sister, Lavonne; and in-laws, Vic and Myrt Kapsner.

Del is survived by his wife, Diane Banach; daughters, Barbara Banach (Mike Pool), Debbie (Greg) Wachter, Karen Corcoran, Sue (Bob) Swenson; sisters, Chooch Abrahamsen, Donna Davidson, Janice Banach; brother, Virgil (Jean) Banach; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and Diane’s relatives in the Kapsner family.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Nepomuk Church in Lastrup at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman, MT www.dokkennelson.com.