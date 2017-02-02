LF residents look to revitalize vacant downtown buildings

Adam Surma addressed people interested in potentially forming a co-op to buy vacant downtown buildings and restore them. Surma was one of two moderators at the meeting held Monday night.

The Great River Arts Center played host to a meeting of Little Falls residents Monday night. The reason for the meeting wasn’t a play or for art, but rather to pitch the idea of a co-op aimed at restoring old abandoned buildings in downtown Little Falls.

About 25 residents attended the meeting.

Doug Dahlberg and Adam Surma moderated the meeting, explaining the idea of the not-for-profit co-op and what it would entail.

The co-op would be formed by Little Falls residents, each of whom would contribute money.

The money would be used to buy buildings in town, restore them and then rent them out to local businesses who could potentially buy them.

The hope Surma said, is that this will eventually make others look to develop the downtown and drive the co-op out of business.

“If the group is ultimately successful, you’re going to fix one, you’re going to fix two, three and ‘Oh you don’t have to anymore because it is a revitalized community,’” Surma said.

Until that point though, the co-op needs members who are willing to make contributions of more than a couple hundred dollars, Surma said.

Dave Meyer asked if there would be any return on the investment he could share with friends who may be interested in joining.

Surma said there could be modest dividends issued at the end of a project when a building is sold.

There would also be additional rewards for co-op members who buy a building from the co-op.

For the most part, however, Surma said this was about wanting to make a difference in the community and to help keep the businesses owned by locals.

“It’s local people investing in local properties for locals to move in and hopefully start businesses,” Surma said

Once the non-profit organization is going, it would be able to get grants and low interest loans to purchase the buildings.

Ted Pfohl volunteered to be part of a group that went to the Initiative Foundation and other organizations on behalf of the group.

Pfohl said he believes the group will succeed.

“Twenty-five people can move an awful lot of mountains, and then when you bring their friends along or acquaintances, it’s going to happen,” Pfohl said.

While this was just a meeting to see if there was interest for the co-op, Surma said a formal meeting will be happening in the next couple of weeks to see who’s willing to join and what the investment from members will need to be.

Anyone who would like more information can email the group at littlefallspic@gmail.com