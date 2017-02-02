Rita Kloss, age 91, of Royalton, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Riverside Assisted Living in Royalton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, with Father Roger Klassen officiating. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Rita Kloss was born April 6, 1925, in Elmdale, to the late Steve and Mary (Habas) Nouis. She grew up in the Elmdale area and graduated from Upsala High School in 1944. She worked various jobs throughout her life: Honeywell in Minneapolis, J.C. Penney in St. Cloud, and St. Paul Store in Little Falls. Rita was united in marriage to Leo Kloss, Sept. 22, 1947, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale. The couple made their home in Bellevue Township, Morrison County, all of their married lives. The couple enjoyed traveling throughout the United States during their retirement years. She loved her family very much and cherished her time with them. Rita enjoyed dancing, gardening, canning, making bread, baking, playing cards, bingo and helping Leo on the farm. She drew her strength from her love of family and her excellent work ethic. Rita was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and the Royalton American Legion Auxiliary.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Duane Kloss of Rice, Patricia (Dale) Scholl of Buckman, Donald (Kathryn) Kloss of Royalton and Donna (Greg) Poster of Royalton; siblings, Bob (Sally) Nouis of Houston, Texas and Arnold (Cecilia) Nouis of Flagstaff, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Beverly Nouis of Little Falls; 18 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; siblings, Damon Nouis, Genevieve Kloss, Jerry Nouis, LeRoy Nouis and Delphine Westlake; daughter-in-law, Barbara Kloss; sister-in-law, Marge Nouis.

