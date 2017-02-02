Suspect driving old truck allegedly steals old manure spreader in Foley

A manure spreader resembling the one pictured above was stolen from a property in Foley, Jan. 23. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the spreader and the thief.

A week or so ago, on Jan. 23, a suspect driving an older model Ford truck, allegedly stole a 20 to 30-year-old manure spreader, from a property in Foley.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the spreader and catching the thief.

The manure spreader was stolen from an area on the 10700 block of 25th Street Northeast in Foley. The manure spreader was a Gehl brand model 325, about 15 feet, has a missing cylinder by the end gate near the rear of the machine and a broken bracket toward the rear of the implement.

The older vehicle used by the suspect during the theft was described by the Sheriff’s Office as an older model Ford truck, possibly two-tone in color with shiny aluminum rims and lights on the mirror.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301, www.tricountycrimestoppers.org, or by texting TRITIP to 274637.