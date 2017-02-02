Woman killed in Foley car crash had ties to Little Falls

Lindsay Cardinal

A 35-year-old Foreston woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Foley Tuesday, had ties to the Little Falls area. Her husband works at Camp Ripley and she was on the Board of a non-profit in Little Falls.

Lindsay Cardinal of Foreston, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Highway 23 when she was hit by a westbound GMC Yukon that had crossed the center line at Highway 23 and 11th Avenue in Foley. Cardinal died as a result of her injuries.

Cardinal had her three children in the vehicle: 4-year-old Wyatt Cardinal, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital; 5-year-old Lillian Cardinal, who was not injured; and 1-year-old Evelyn Cardinal, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was not transported from the scene.

Everyone in the Cardinal vehicle was wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Yukon was 29-year-old Kevin Gordon Couch of Milaca, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol report states Couch sustained serious life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

The State Patrol report also states Couch is suspected of having been under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the crash occurred.

A passenger in the Yukon, Nicole Schmidt, 24 of Milaca, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was also taken to North Memorial Hospital.

Schmidt was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the State Patrol.

Cardinal’s husband, Matt, is a veteran who works as a wheeled vehicle mechanic at Camp Ripley as a member of the Minnesota National Guard.

Cardinal, a stay-at-home mother, was on the Board for Women in Need of Kindness “WINK,” a nonprofit in Little Falls. WINK offers emotional and financial support to those who are fighting cancer.