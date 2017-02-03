Felony burglary charge against St. Cloud man dismissed

A felony burglary charge against Jermain Anthony Lee Mallin, 26, St. Cloud, was dismissed in Morrison County District Court Jan. 25, after it was decided he was incompetent to proceed under Minnesota law.

The charge stemmed from an incident on Oct. 24, 2016, a homeowner called the sheriff’s office and reported their residence in Little Falls was just burglarized. The suspect had entered the residence when no one was home, went through the kitchen cupboards and refrigerator, stealing some food and money.

While the homeowner was on their way home, they saw a man walking on Hawthorne Road north of Highway 27. Morrison County deputies were able to locate the man, who matched the description of an earlier suspicious person complaint near 160th Avenue in Little Falls Township. The man was identified as Mallin.

Deputies allegedly found some of the stolen items on Mallin.