Felony charge dismissed against Colorado man

A felony charge for violating requirement for a predatory offender to inform law enforcement of a change of address against Dan Leroy Fergeson Jr., 25, residence unknown, has been dismissed.

Fergeson has been required to register as a predatory offender since 2014, following felony theft convictions.

Fergeson was required to register for 10 years and inform authorities at least five days in advance of moving.

On Oct. 30, 2016, law enforcement went to perform a compliance check on Fergeson at his Little Falls residence.

The property owner allegedly told officers Fergeson had was gone and hadn’t been at the home for a while.

According to court documents, the charge was dismissed after it was confirmed Fergeson was living in Colorado and receiving medical treatment there.