Hansmann charged for violating registration requirements

Damian David Hansmann, 26, whereabouts unknown, has been charged with violating requirements as a registered predatory offender.

Due to a prior conviction, Hansmann is required to register as a predatory offender until 2041, and meet requirements including notifying law enforcement of when his primary address changes.

According to the criminal complaint, Hansmann’s most recent address was at a residence on Eighth Street Southwest in Little Falls.

When law enforcement attempted to verify this was still where he lived, a woman allegedly told the officer she had kicked him out on Dec. 16, 2016 and that she doesn’t know where he is.

Court documents say the officer’s attempts to contact Hansmann have been unsuccessful and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

If convicted, Hansmann faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.