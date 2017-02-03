Jury acquits Nuttbrock of felony electricity theft

James Michael Nuttbrock, 55, Pierz, was found not guilty of felony theft in Morrison County District Court, Jan. 26.

The charges came on April 7, 2014, when the Crow Wing Power Company reported the theft of electricity to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. The company named Nuttbrock as the person in question.

The Sheriff’s Office was told that someone had used a homemade cable with clips attached at the top of the electric power pole. There were cords dangling down from the pole.

The clips were used to bypass the meter at the top of the pole and the unmetered wires ran down the pole to an outlet box with numerous extension cords, allegedly supplying electricity to the Nuttbrock residence and outbuildings.

Nuttbrock pleaded not guilty to the charge and a jury acquitted him.