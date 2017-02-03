Little Falls Police Department Report- 02/05/17

Jan. 17 — A resident on 10th Street Southwest reported a theft.

Jan. 17 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Jan. 18 — A resident on Buck Lane reported the theft of a camera.

Jan. 19 — A business on LeMieur Street reported a theft.

Jan. 19 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported the unauthorized use of their vehicle.

Jan. 19 — A resident on Ninth Avenue Northwest reported a theft.

Jan. 21 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a theft.

Jan. 21 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported the receipt of a fraudulent check.

Jan. 23 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.

Jan. 25 — A resident on Broadway West reported a fraudulent check.

Jan. 25 — A resident on 14th Street Southwest reported a theft.

Jan. 25 — A business on LeMieur Street reported a theft.

Jan. 26 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Jan. 26 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported a case of fraud.

Jan. 26 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a gas drive off.

Jan. 27 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Jan. 28 — A resident on DeRosier Drive reported a scam in which someone called saying the resident had won $2.5 million. The caller asked that the resident send $450 via Western Union to process the winnings.

Jan. 30 — A business on Second Avenue Northesat reported a theft.

Jan. 30 — A resident on Seventh Street Northeast reported a scam.

Jan. 30 — A resident on Highway 25 in Buckman reported damage to property.

Feb. 1 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported damage done to their property.