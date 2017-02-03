Madelia shooting brings back bad memories here

On Jan. 28, a shooting occurred outside Madelia, in southern Minnesota, that should bring back some bad memories for Morrison County residents.

Three teenagers were allegedly planning to burglarize a rural home at 7 a.m.. Two of the teens hoisted a third up to a deck. The noise awakened the homeowner, who confronted the teen on the deck.

The teen jumped off the deck and broke his ankle. He began crawling away, and his two friends helped him into their car. As they came around the corner of the house, the homeowner was there with a gun and fired two or three shots at the fleeing vehicle. One of the shots hit the driver, killing him.

The result? The homeowner now stands charged with manslaughter.

Morrison County residents remember well the Thanksgiving Day shooting in 2012 in which Byron Smith killed would-be burglars Haile Kifer and Nicholas Brady. Smith had been a repeat burglary victim, and set a trap to stop the next burglary. He killed Kifer and Brady, was convicted of murder and is spending the remainder of his days in prison. The result? Two lives ended and one life ruined.

It is not the intent here to argue about property rights vs. human life. Rather, we see good reason to remind everyone of an important fact: Breaking into people’s homes is a dangerous thing to do. It is doubtful that anyone associated with the three teens in Madelia told them after the Little Falls killings that burglarizing homes is a bad idea.

Our purpose here is to ask parents, teachers and others who interact with teenagers to remind them of something that may seem obvious to most of us, but may not be to some young people:

Breaking into other people’s homes is dangerous. It may cost you your life and ruin theirs. Don’t do it. Fifty months (since the Smith shootings) may seem like just yesterday to adults, but for teenagers, it may seem like ancient history. It’s time for a reminder. Speak to your children about it today.