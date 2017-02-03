Morrison County District Court- 02/05/17

The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Gross Misdemeanors

Christopher James Schuman, 29, Little Falls; (offense: 8/8/2016) obstructing legal process, fined $385, sentenced to 30 days in jail and supervised probation for two years and one count of fifth degree assault, fine concurrent with first count.

Riley John Hoskins, 23, Milaca; (offense: 10/22/2016) fourth degree DWI, fined $410, sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for one year. Dismissed against Hoskins was one gross misdemeanor count of fourth degree DWI.

Misdemeanors