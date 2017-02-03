Morrison County District Court- 02/05/17

The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross Misdemeanors
- Christopher James Schuman, 29, Little Falls; (offense: 8/8/2016) obstructing legal process, fined $385, sentenced to 30 days in jail and supervised probation for two years and one count of fifth degree assault, fine concurrent with first count.
- Riley John Hoskins, 23, Milaca; (offense: 10/22/2016) fourth degree DWI, fined $410, sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for one year. Dismissed against Hoskins was one gross misdemeanor count of fourth degree DWI.
Misdemeanors
- David Carl Johnson, 35, Little Falls; (offense: 12/28/2015) theft – value more than $500 but less than $1,000, fined $135, supervised probation for one year.
- Michael Dean Kingkade, 58, Little Falls; (offense: 11/22/2016) disorderly conduct – offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $100.
- Cynthia Michele Brown, 59, Little Falls; (offense: 7/10/2016) theft – find and appropriate lost property, fined $175, sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
- Ashley Jade Doble, 33, Little Falls; (offense: 12/17/2016) driving after revocation, fined $135, sentenced to 12 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
- Mallory Marie Perowitz, 27, Little Falls; (offense: 7/31/2016) domestic assault, fined $100, supervised probation for one year.
- Steffan Levis Peters, 30, St. Cloud; (offense: 10/30/2016) DWI, fined $560, sentenced to 13 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
- Eric John Barnum, 44, Brainerd; (offense: 9/4/2016) DWI, fined $285, sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
- Fred Scott Siegel, 54, Randall; (offense: 12/4/2016)disorderly conduct – offensive/abusive/obscene, fined $385, sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.