Morrison County Sheriff’s Department report- 02/05/17

Jan. 26 — A business on Highway 27 in Hillman reported the receipt of three counterfeit $20 bills.

Jan. 26 — A resident on Haven Road in Little Falls reported the theft of medication.

Jan. 26 — A resident on 170th Avenue in Royalton reported a scam in which a they received a notice in the mail from a collection agency in New York stating the resident owed $50 from a parking violation in July 2016. The resident said they had not owned the vehicle since 1998.

Jan. 27 — A resident on 270th Street in Cushing reported a scam in which someone called claiming to be the resident’s grandson and wanted some money.

Jan. 28 — A resident on Nature Road in Foley reported a theft in which they sold $2,580 worth of hay and corn stalks and were paid with a check that came back with insufficient funds.

Jan. 29 — A resident on Hilton Road in Royalton reported a scam in which someone called and stated their headset had fallen off and asked the resident if they could hear the caller. The resident said “yes” and then was told he owed money.

Jan. 30 — A resident on 103rd Street in Hillman reported the theft of a handgun valued at $250. The handgun is German-made with a six-round capacity.

Feb. 1 — A resident on 95th Street in Swanville reported a scam in which they received called from four people, several who were out of state, claiming that they had received a missed call from the resident’s phone number. The resident had not called them.