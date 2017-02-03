Nieman charged with felony methamphetamine possession

MacKenzie Joe Nieman, 20, Little Falls, has been charged with fifth degree felony drug possession in Morrison County District Court.

On Jan. 28, Nieman was stopped on Haven Road for an alleged equipment violation.

The officer who stopped Nieman allegedly noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer looked inside Nieman’s vehicle and saw a methamphetamine pipe in plain view.

A baggie allegedly containing meth was found in Nieman’s wallet.

According to the criminal complaint, the substance allegedly field tested positive as meth and weighed approximately 1.1 grams.

Nieman allegedly admitted it was meth and that he had paid $60 for it.

If convicted, Nieman faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.