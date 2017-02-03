Pequot Lakes man charged with possessing methamphetamine

Vincenzo Ciro Sposito Jr., 41, Pequot Lakes, has been charged in Morrison County District Court with fifth degree felony drug possession. Sposito has also been charged with driving after his license was cancelled.

On Jan. 29, a member of the Minnesota State Patrol stopped Sposito’s vehicle for an alleged equipment violation.

After being told several times to exit the vehicle, Sposito did so.

When an officer searched the area where Sposito was seated in the vehicle, he allegedly found a methamphetamine pipe hidden in a bandanna.

According to the criminal complaint, a baggie with meth, weighing .5 grams was found on Sposito.

A review of Sposito’s driving records shows his license was cancelled after multiple DWIs.

If convicted of the felony, Sposito faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.