Republicans have reason to fear

A letter to the editor in last week’s paper accused the Republicans of being the party of fear.

I guess I would have to agree. We are afraid.

We are afraid of losing our country and our way of life.

We are afraid of walking into a mall in Central Minnesota and getting slashed by a Muslim with a knife. We are afraid of going and standing on the sidelines of a parade or race and getting blown up by a bomb in a backpack. We are afraid of going to a hotel or movie theater and having some Muslim walk in and start shooting.

We are afraid of sending our little girls into a women’s restroom and having a sexual predator dressed as a woman molest them.

We are afraid of losing our rights to defend ourselves while only armed thugs and criminals have access to guns.

If that is the party of fear, then count me in.

—Aleta Edin, Burtrum