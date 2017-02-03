Opinion & Columns

Trump will change direction of U.S.

To the Editor:

Donald Trump was the only candidate from either party who could or would have tried to change the direction of our government heading for the pit of no return. Other Republicans could have slowed the speed of destruction but would not have tried to change direction, regardless of their intentions.

Die-hard Democratic voters seem to be in a trance and could not see or understand the frustration that was boiling outside of their circles. The Democratic Platform is their mission statement, and it supports much that is evil. Under a godly system, there is no such thing as “abortion rights” or recognized “homosexual marriage.” Since we have drifted from being a godly nation, it has been accelerating all downhill.

There was much praying going on for God to have mercy and help us restore a once godly nation. In spite of all of Trump’s faults, it looks like God gave us a pause. He changed people’s hearts, and they voted for an outsider.

Trump, of course, will be blamed if anything goes wrong. Prayer got us a reprieve, and along with national repentance (2 Chronicles, 7:14), we have to continue praying.

Leo Heinze, Long Prairie

    “Prayer got us a reprieve, and along with national repentance (2 Chronicles, 7:14), we have to continue praying.”

    Thank you for your letter, Mr, Heinze. I’d love to hear more about how you think Pres. Trump is acknowledging any of what you believe to be your “Christian principles”. Please convince me, also a Christian, about how you elevate Pres. Trump as a person who personifies Christian ideals? I don’t find P. Trump to embody any of the beliefs or principles I find critical as a Christian. He embodies NO standards/beliefs/ideals … that I understand to be Christian. I do understand how some Republicans may be supportive of Pres. Trump regarding their business/financial objectives, but I don’t understand how a Christian is happy about Trump. Are you willing to sacrifice so many Christian principles just to have a Supreme Court judge appointed who you think might vote “your way” regarding the so-called “life” issue??