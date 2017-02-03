Tschida charged with fifth degree felony drug possession

Benjamin Anthony Tschida, 32, Little Falls, has been charged with fifth degree felony drug possession in Morrison County District Court.

On Jan. 27, the Little Falls Police Department responded to a possible domestic assault at a residence on Sixth Street Northeast.

According to the criminal complaint, the complainant said Tschida had slapped her in the back of the head.

Tschida had allegedly fled before law enforcement arrived.

Law enforcement found Tschida allegedly hiding behind a tree.

After he was placed in handcuffs by officers, a search of the area allegedly led to law enforcement finding a scale, some empty bags and another small bag containing what appeared to be methamphetamine.

The complainant declined to give a statement about the alleged assault to law enforcement.

According to the criminal complaint, the substance in the bag tested positive as meth.

If convicted, Tschida faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.