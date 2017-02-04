Commissioners weigh bonding options for renovation of government center

The Morrison County Government Center renovation might not be starting until the fall, but the Board of Commissioners is already looking at starting the bonding process.

Why? Because interest rates are going up, and as they go up, the amount of money the county can borrow for the project decreases.

Already, the amount the county expected to be able to borrow, without increasing the levy, has gone from nearly $14 million to $12.8 million. This is because interest rates increased by .75 percent.

County Administrator Deb Gruber said everything included in the project can still be done, but if interest rates keep going up, there will be problems.

Unlike normal projects where the county could hold off on a portion of the work to cut costs, Gruber said, the renovation is integrated so one project needs to be done for another to get started.

“It’s intertwined. It’s not these separate components where we can just decide, ‘If interest rates go up to a certain point, then we’ll just not do this part of the project,’” Gruber said.

The Board discussed its options. Should it wait until fall to borrow the money, which if interest rates increase by even .5 percent could cost $800,000 over the term of the bond.

Or, the Board could approve starting bonding six months early and pay $120,000 in extra interest. David Drown, the financial adviser who is working on the bond process for the county, said the $120,000 cost could be reduced through reinvestment.

With bonds, Drown said, the county could sell to 20 different people or groups, with varying interest rates, from 1.45 percent for the part that will be paid off in one year to 3.5 percent for a chunk that will be paid off over 20 years.

“The low interest rates get paid off quick. The high interest rates are outstanding for 20 years,” Drown said.

Once the county approves the bond process, these rates would be locked in for the length of the loan.

Until the process is finalized however, if the interest rates go up, it’ll cost the county.

“What’s going to make us pay more is not making a decision here as soon as we can,” Board member Mike Wilson said.

The Board agreed to vote at its meeting Tuesday whether or not to start the process of selling bonds, which could take about a month, Drown said.