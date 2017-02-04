Survivor, author shares her story of the Holocaust

Dancing her heart out, 6-year-old Anita Dittman performed her ballet solo near flawlessly. She dreamed of becoming a prima ballerina one day and her dance instructor believed she had the natural talent for it.

The next day, her mom, Hilde, picked up the newspaper. The review read: “The dance was beautifully performed by 6-year-old Anita Dittman. Her skill and grace at ballet far exceed her grade level. Nevertheless, we Germans no longer wish to be entertained by a Jew.”

The year was 1933 and the anti-Semitism was growing stronger in Germany. Adolf Hitler had come into power and his vision of a master race of Aryans to control Europe quickly became action. It eventually led to the murder of 11 million people — Poles and other Slavic people, Roma (gypsies), homosexuals and many more.

About 6 million Jews were murdered. People who were physically or mentally disabled were considered worthless. Anyone who opposed the vision was killed.

“It was very scary,” said Dittman, now 89 and living in Ham Lake.

Prior to Hitler’s persecution, Dittman, her sister, Hella and her parents, Fritz and Hilde, were comfortably wealthy. They rented a row house in the city of Breslau. Anita Dittman, 89, visited Mary of Lourdes Middle School in Little Falls, Jan. 27, and told the students about her experiences of surviving the Holocaust that killed six million Jews.

Her dad owned the local anti-Nazi newspaper Volkswacht. He was also active in Germany’s Social Democratic Party, which was Hitler’s principal rival.

“But one day the Nazis told him he had to close it down, which put all the employees out of work. He was then forced to train in other Nazi staff so that the paper could publish propaganda in the area, Dittman said.

Since Fritz was an Aryan German and Hilde was Jewish, he, like so many other families, were given two options: Divorce or die. In the end, Fritz left his family when the Nazis began to hunt down all the members of the Social Democratic Party.

It was also the end of receiving any dance lessons for Dittman. Her mom could simply not afford it. She barely had enough to pay the rent for the one-room apartment she and her daughters had to move to when Fritz left. They had very minimal food to survive on.

It was in that neighborhood Dittman met some Christian children who invited her to visit their church. Dittman asked her mom for permission to go, which Hilde granted.

“I heard about Jesus and I was so amazed by him. I learned to pray more and more, too,” she said.

One Easter morning, one of her friends invited her to attend the service that day. It was a beautiful day with the sun shining outside, Ditt-man said.

A picture of Jesus hung inside the church and she asked him to help her and to make her his.

“It was so beautiful because I had a sense of security that I had never had before, even when I had lived a comfortable life,” she said.

Even though life became even harder for the Dittmans and many others, Dittman said that because she had Jesus in her life, nothing could affect her to the point of despair.

“I was always told that we should ask the Lord to take our burden away or to change our circumstances. It’s always better to ask him to help us through it,” she said.

As the years went by with Hitler still in power, the word “concentration camp” became more known among the people.

“A lot of relatives on my mom’s side had already been taken away. Most of them were taken to concentration camps and were never heard from again,” Dittman said.

The family befriended a local pastor, Pastor Hornig, who helped the Dittman family as well as he could. For several months he worked to try to find a way to get the Dittman family out of the country.

One day he delivered the news that he had found an organization that was sending them visas to go to England.

With utter excitement, Hilde tore open the envelope when it finally arrived. However, only Hella’s visa was included. The others were told their visas would come later that month.

On Aug. 31, 1939, Ditt-man and her mom waved goodbye to Hella when she boarded the train that would take her to freedom.

“The next day, all the German borders were closed and Germany refused all mail from England. Our visas were in the mail, but we never received them. Mother and I were trapped in Hitler’s hell,” Dittman said.

Not long after Hella had left Germany, Dittman and her mom were told to leave the one-room apartment. The neighborhood needed to be cleansed of all Jewish influence.

Instead, they moved into an apartment in a 200-year- old bronze colored building. No one was allowed to have their own apartment, but had to share the space with three other families.

“We got along really well. We all knew we were awaiting the horror of being sent away, so we did our best to get along and adapt to each other’s eat and sleep schedule,” Dittman said.

In the morning hours of Jan. 7, 1944, the fear would become reality for the Ditt-mans. Two Schutzstaffel (SS) soldiers marched into their apartment, grabbed Hilde by the collar of her coat and hauled her away.

Dittman said she told the soldiers to take her instead, but it was Hilde they were after. One guard offered to let Dittman ride along when they brought her mom to the camp. She did.

“I didn’t know if I would ever see my mom again, but found comfort in knowing that she had Jesus,” Dittman said.

Dittman learned she could send mail to her mom. When she could, Dittman sent her German rye bread that was very nutritious. Every time, she prayed over the mail that her mom would get it. It was not uncommon for anything that was mailed to the forced laborers to be stolen by the soldiers.

Later on, Dittman and several others with Jewish heritage were ordered by letter to stand in a line on Aug. 9, 1944. They were going to be shipped off to an unknown location.

At first, Dittman didn’t know what to do. She wouldn’t be able to send her mom any more bread and didn’t want her to wonder what happened to her.

Contrary to what she had sent before, Dittman said she was suddenly inspired to buy her mom a different kind of bread than the usual.

It wasn’t until later she learned her mom had prayed for God to inspire her daughter to send a different kind of bread. Hilde had become stricken with dysentery and couldn’t tolerate the rye bread.

Since the loaf of bread had a red tag on it, Dittman careful removed it, made a small indentation where it had been and hid a note in the bread. Then she sealed it with the red tag and hoped for the best. If someone other than her mom found the note, her mom would be killed.

The next day, Dittman and others were shipped by train to a remote location. It became their home for several months. Their job was to dig 10-foot wide ditches that were about 8- to 9-feet deep. The ditches stretched out for many kilometers and were going to be used to move Russian tanks.

“We were told that once we were done with the work, we would be shipped to Auschwitz (concentration camp) to be cremated,” Dittman said.

Dittman said it was through a miracle of God that she and five other women were able to escape.

She was finally reunited with her mom in April of 1945. It was then she learned of her mom’s prayer and how God had protected the bread from falling into the wrong hands, Dittman said.

Dittman visited Mary of Lourdes Middle School in Little Falls, Jan. 27 and told her story to students. As part of their reading assignment, the students had read Dittman’s book “Trapped in Hitler’s Hell.”

“It was really cool to get to see her and hear her. I liked it a lot,” said Brooke Schilling, seventh grade student.

Schilling said there were times when she read Dittman’s book that she thought about her own family and what it would be like to lose her parents.

“I put myself in her spot and almost started crying a few times,” she said.

Oliver Roach, an eighth grade student, said hearing and seeing Dittman made the Holocaust so much more real. It wasn’t just something they read about in history books, but rather a person’s actual experience of being there.

“It also made me think about my own family,” he said.

Impoverished because of the war, England didn’t accept refugees. Instead, Dittman and her mom immigrated to the U.S. in 1947. Later on, the two were reunited with Hella.