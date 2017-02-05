Public Notices

Agendas – Mid-State

Education District

Governing Board Meeting Agenda

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

at 4:00 PM

Regular Governing

Board Meeting

Clover Glen Lane, Isle, Little Falls, Onamia & Holdingford Schools

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Recognition of Visitors

5. Approval of January Meeting Minutes

6. Consent Agenda

A. Technology

B. Personnel Items

1. Approve Resignation

2. Approve Postings for 2016-17 SY

3. Hiring Recommendation for 2016-17 SY

4. Approve Postings for 2017-18 SY

5. Approval of Seniority List FY17

7. Approval of January Mid-State Bills

8. Cash Flow Report for Period Ending December 31, 2016.

9. Informational Items

10. Adjourn

PUBLISH: February 5, 2017

(650463)

Comments Closed