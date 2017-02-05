Agendas – Mid-State

Education District
Governing Board Meeting Agenda
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
at 4:00 PM
Regular Governing
Board Meeting
Clover Glen Lane, Isle, Little Falls, Onamia & Holdingford Schools
1. Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Approval of Agenda
4. Recognition of Visitors
5. Approval of January Meeting Minutes
6. Consent Agenda
A. Technology
B. Personnel Items
1. Approve Resignation
2. Approve Postings for 2016-17 SY
3. Hiring Recommendation for 2016-17 SY
4. Approve Postings for 2017-18 SY
5. Approval of Seniority List FY17
7. Approval of January Mid-State Bills
8. Cash Flow Report for Period Ending December 31, 2016.
9. Informational Items
10. Adjourn
PUBLISH: February 5, 2017
(650463)