Baby’s on Broadway to absorb Gumdrop Tree

Jodi Weaver, owner of the Gumdrop Tree at her location on Broadway East. Weaver has owned the business for 11 years, but decided it was time for a change and is moving all of her inventory and store into Baby’s on Broadway, where it will be taken on by Adelle Starin.

After 11 years in business, Jodi Weaver, owner of the Gumdrop Tree toy shop, has decided its time to move onto something else. However, she said she didn’t just want to close down shop and have her toy store wiped out of Little Falls.

“I don’t want to close it. I’ve always wanted to keep it in the community,” Weaver said.

So, Weaver brought up an idea with Adelle Starin, owner of Baby’s on Broadway, right next door to Weaver’s business. She asked if Starin would like to expand her business by buying Weaver’s inventory and taking over the toy lines she sold.

“It’s kind of the next step for her,” Weaver said.

The Gumdrop Tree in Little Falls came about 11 years ago after Weaver and her family moved to Little Falls. Weaver said she had always enjoyed going to specialty stores which had a wider variety of products than the big box stores.

Weaver said she talked with the owner of the Gumdrop Tree in Baxter and asked whether or not she would consider opening a Little Falls store. Weaver said the owner wasn’t interested in opening another store herself, but offered Weaver the chance to become a franchisee.

Over the years she’s owned the store, Weaver said she has had a lot of great customers and employees, with some overlap between them.

“I’ve had employees I’ve hired that used to be my customers’ kids,” Weaver said.

Throughout the years, she said she has tried to make sure customer service at the Gumdrop Tree is top notch. Whether it means Weaver interacted with the kids coming into the store or making sure she knows how the games she keeps in stock are played so she can give that information to customers, Weaver did it to show her store as more personable than the big box stores.

Weaver said she has learned that good customer service is one of the most important things for a business.

“It’s all about that interaction with your customers and making them feel at home,” Weaver said.

Starin said she feels hopeful about the transition as the Gumdrop Tree is incorporated into Baby’s on Broadway.

“We hope to keep the momentum she (Weaver) had,” Starin said.

She hopes to host community activities, such as a monthly board game night at the business eventually.

For the first few months, Weaver said she will be helping with ordering from her old vendors and other things like that.

Also staying around for a while will be the Gumdrop name and logo, just located in an area of Starin’s store.

Weaver said this is being done to make sure people don’t think the Gumdrop Tree is closed, because it’s not.

“It’s not really closing, it’s just moving over there,” Weaver said.