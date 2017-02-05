May 28, 1940 – January 27, 2017

Robert Klepaida, formerly of Holdingford, passed away peacefully Jan. 21, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.Robert was born in Chicago, Ill., May 28, 1940, to Joseph and Dorothy (Szczodrowski) Klepaida. Robert served in the Navy and later moved to Arizona. In 1997 he moved to Minnesota. Robert lived in Holdingford until August 2015 when he moved to Greensboro, N.C. to be closer to his daughter.Robert is survived by his daughter, Lori Ann Freeman of Greensboro, N.C.; granddaughter, Cheyanne (Roland) Dupuis of Portsmouth, N.H.; grandson, Ian Freeman of Providence, R.I.; brother Patrick Klepaida of Holdingford; sisters, Marion (Dave) Crockett of Odessa, Texas, and Diane (William) McDonald of St. Cloud; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.