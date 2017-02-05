School Board – UPSALA AREA SCHOOLS

Upsala, Minnesota 56384

UNOFFICIAL MINUTES

Minutes of the regular meeting of the Upsala Area Schools, Independent School District No. 487, held on January 25th, 2017. Present were Chairperson Peterson, along with board members Thomas, Soltis, Roerick and Wensmann. Also present were Superintendent Capelle, Dean of Students Klug and Business Manager Harren.

The meeting was called to order at 7:30 PM by Chairperson Peterson.

Motion by Soltis, seconded by Thomas to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Roerick to approve the minutes of the December 22, 2016 regular meeting. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Thomas, seconded by Soltis to approve the bills in the amount of $200,468.83. Bills paid with check numbers 18298 to 18390. Cash balance period ending December 31, 2016.

Motion carried unanimously.

Dean of Students Klugs report:

Senior High Student of the Month for January is Parker Barth and for the Junior High is Christina Fiedler.

Subject Area Students of the Month for High School and the Elementary were shared.

Athletes of the Month are: Boys Basketball-Jorgen Kiley, Girls Basketball-Katlin Welinski and Wrestling-Dalton Louden.

Paraprofessional Appreciation Week in Minnesota. Each Paraprofessional in the district will be awarded a certificate from Governor Mark Dayton. The Paraprofessionals who currently serve in our district are: Gina Boeckermann, Melissa Cramlet, Erica Evoniuk, Jennifer Holmberg, Karen Kobylinski, Marsha Krebs, Jayne Lange, Marilyn Lanners, Marci Rich, Michelle Schumer, Nikki Showalter, Sarah Thomas and Gail Wuebkers.

Tech Mobile will be in the elementary school on Friday.

Congratulations to 8th grader Audrey Thomas for finishing in First Place for the Geography Bee. Anders Aleckson finished runner up. Audrey will take an online test in an attempt to qualify for the State Bee.

Kindergarten Roundup will be March 3. Registration for the class of 2030 will begin at 8:15 AM for all the children who are interested in attending Kindergarten at Upsala Elementary School starting in the fall of 2017.

Check out Upsala Schools on Twitter by searching #learn487.

Superintendent Capelle reported on the YF 2107 school budget. Recommending no revision to the budget.

Shared the Governors Budget Information.

Shared a budget calendar. The Finance Committee Meeting dates will be in March and May on the same nights as the regular board meetings at 7:00 PM.

Reported on the Curriculum Review Cycle, Superintendent Evaluation, NJPA Board of Directors Vote, Negotiations Seminar in St. Cloud on March 14, PreSchool pathways II Grant, Paired Sports Committee meeting date to be set.

Election of Offices:

Board member Thomas cast a unanimous vote for Peterson for Chairperson. Upon no other nominations, motion carried unanimously Peterson for Chairperson.

Board member Thomas cast a unanimous vote for Soltis for Vice-Chairperson. Upon no other nominations, motion carried unanimously Soltis for Vice-Chairperson.

Board member Soltis cast a unanimous vote for Thomas for Treasurer. Upon no other nominations, motion carried unanimously for Thomas for Treasurer.

Board member Peterson cast a unanimous vote for Nelson for Clerk. Upon no other nominations, motion carried unanimously for Nelson for Clerk.

Motion by Thomas, seconded by Soltis for set Board Compensation for 2017 at $15/hr for special meetings and $100 a day for full day meetings and $0 for regular school board meetings. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Roerick to approve the following consent agenda Items:

Districts Legal Counsel: without retainers the following law firms.

i. Knutson, Flynn and Deans P.A. for financial issues (bonds, aid anticipation certificates, loans, leases, etc.)

ii. Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger P.A. for student and personnel issues.

b. Districts Official Publications: Morrison County Record

c. Districts Memberships:

i. Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA)

ii. National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA)

iii. Central Minnesota Educational Research and Development Council (CmERDC)

iv. Midstate Education District

v. Midstate Educational Technologies (MSET)

vi.Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL)

vii. Morrison County Interagency Coordination Council (MCICC)

viii. Resource, Training and Solutions

d.Designation of Official Depositories: Stearns Bank of Upsala and the Minnesota Liquid Asset Fund (MNLAF)

e. Authorization for the use of school board chairperson, clerk and treasurer facsimile signatures.

f. Authorization of payment of district obligation in advance of board approval via Imprest Cash Fund (as required by M.S. 123B.11)

g. Authorization to make electronic fund transfers (as required by Minnesota Statute 471.38) (Vern Capelle and Colleen Harren)

Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Thomas, seconded by Peterson to approve the following school committee appointments:

Midstate and MSET Governing Board: Thomas

Continuing Education Committee: Peterson

Finance/Negotiations Committee: Peterson and Thomas

Accountability/Curriculum/Textbook Evaluations Committee: Roerick and Wensmann

Discipline Committee: Thomas and Soltis

Legislative Liaison Committee: Peterson

MSHSL Committee: Soltis

Community Education Committee: Nelson and Roerick

Recreation Representative: Soltis

Swanville/Upsala Athletic Committee: Nelson and Soltis

Worlds Best Workforce Committee: Wensmann

Motion carried unanimously

Motion by Soltis, seconded by Roerick to approve the following dates at 7:30 PM for the regular school board meetings in the High School Media: Feb. 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22, and Dec. 20. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Wensmann to approve the tentative School Calendar for the 2017/18 school year. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Thomas, seconded by Wensmann to approve the leave request of Mindy Klosowski. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Soltis, seconded by Peterson to approve the teacher seniority list as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

School board members signed the letter of supporting the reappointment of Sharon Ballou as the representative to the Region Five Development Commission in lieu of nominating a local board member for election.

Motion by Thomas, seconded by Wensmann to approve the following donations:

Anonymous donation of $10,000.

Upsala Lions Club $1700 to the Inauguration trip.

Donations to Robotics-$100 from Sytek, $75 from Long Prairie Packing, $100 from Nelson Insurance, $100 from Johnson Insurance, $50 from Midwest Machinery, $100 from CMCU Holdingford, $100 from Gold n Plump, $100 from Felling Trailers, $25 from Upsala Motors and $2500 a Community Grant from Walmart in Sartell. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Peterson to adjourn the meeting at 8:30 PM.

Karin Nelson, Clerk

PUBLISH: February 5, 2017 (649864)