Study shows process for multi-use trail in Pierz will be lengthy, expensive

The feasibility report for the Pierz Loop multi-use trail was accepted by the Pierz City Council, Jan. 23, but the entire project will take years to complete and several million dollars.

The city chose to pay for the feasibility study, to facilitate an application for Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) federal grant money, which may help pay for up to 80 percent of the project costs.

“The feasibility study helps with the application process for grant funds,” Council Member Mike Menden said. “It’s also a part of the comp plan; things you need to tie together.”

Scott Hedlund, city engineer with Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) Inc., laid out the report for the Council, which separates the trail into four segments. Each of the projects is dependent upon availability of funding.

The trail project is part of a sidewalk and trail master plan the city put together in 2013.

Hedlund reminded the Council of the work the county plans to do in 2020 and 2021, and the possibility of doing the trail work in conjunction with those projects.

In 2020, Morrison County plans to improve County Road 43 and County Road 39 (Third Avenue North) from Centennial Drive to Kamnic Street. In 2021, the county plans to improve County Road 283 from Highway 25 to Highway 27 in Genola and in 2020/2021, the county is expected to replace the bridge on Park Avenue by the golf course and include a designated walk/trail on one side of the bridge.

In 2021, the city of Pierz has plans to improve Centennial Drive between Highway 27 and County Road 43 (Third Avenue North).

Pulling all of that together for the feasibility study, Hedlund prepared a financial summary for each segment.

Segment 1, which includes work on Centennial Drive including an off-road trail was estimated at $641,070.40. That work estimated with an on-road trail came in at $991,976.40.

Another portion of segment 1 is the stretch on County Road 283 from Highway 25 to Highway 27 in Genola. That total cost estimate came in at $732,742.20, with the portion for Pierz estimated at $60,900 and the county’s portion at $671,842.20. Hedlund said the city’s portion of the work on County Road 283 consisted of widening the shoulder for a trail during the project.

Of course, he said, the city has to work with the county and with the city of Genola. Hedlund said during a recent meeting, the county had been agreeable to working with the city.

Estimates for segment 2, possibly in 2021, on County Road 43 and 39 (Third Avenue North) 2021, came in at $702,722.50 for an off-road trail and $153,328.75 for an on-road trail.

Hedlund showed several options for segment 3, around the campus of Pioneer Elementary and Pierz Healy High.

“We’re going to definitely have to look at approaching the school and get some input from those folks,” Mayor Toby Egan said.

“We have talked with the school,” said Hedlund. “They seem interested. Part of the process with the report is checking in with them (the school). They are supportive of what is going on.”

One option near the school campus was estimated at $283,573.75, all city cost. A trail near the gravel pit by the school campus was estimated at $402,694.40, also all city cost. A smaller trail on the northwest corner of the school campus, dubbed “The Pioneer Spur,” was estimated at $104,691.60, which would be a cost to the school district.

The trail around the school would continue down Park Avenue over the bridge the county plans to replace near Pierz Park.

The fourth segment, which would run south of the golf course and around property the city recently purchased to hook up with the Soo Line Trail, was estimated to cost $261,426, all the responsibility of the city.

“These segments don’t necessarily need to be built all as one,” Hedlund said. “They could be sub-segmented as well.”

The estimates included a 20 percent contingency, right of way costs, engineering and construction costs, Hedlund said.