NOTICE

TO THE RESIDENTS OF PIERZ TOWNSHIP

The Board of Audit will meet on February 15, 2017 at the Pierz City Hall.

The meeting will convene at 7:15 pm with the regular meeting to follow at 7:30.

Loren Meyer,

Clerk

