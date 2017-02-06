Award winning movie on alternative teaching coming to Little Falls

A Sundance Award-winning movie is being screened in Little Falls to demonstrate a different way to teach and learn.

“Most Likely to Succeed,” is a documentary examining how the current education system was created, and how it may not be working for the next generation of students, according to the movie.

The screening, sponsored by the Morrison County Area Foundation (MCAF) and the Little Falls Education Foundation (LFEF), will serve to show the community how teaching methods may have to change to meet the next generation’s needs.

The movie shows a school called High Tech High in San Diego, Cal.

The school uses non-traditional methods, including having students work on a term-long project from plays to mechanical projects, rather than a cumulative final exam.

The idea the movie shows is that there could be different ways of teaching than preparing for standardized tests.

Little Falls Community High School science teacher, Debra Yliniemi-Ahlin, who saw the movie at a screening for teachers Wednesday, said teaching students can be difficult when teachers’ hands are tied by state standards and standardized tests.

Executive consultant at the MCAF, Jon Blissenbach, said the idea to show the movie was brought up in a group six months ago.

Blissenbach said education in the area is a group effort between educators and the broader community.

Because of this, he said, the MCAF and the LFEF want to show the community, as well as the educators, what different ways of teaching students could look like.

“We want to help open the eyes of not only the educators, but also the broader community,” Blissenbach said.

He said the groups want to encourage the community to support the teachers at the schools if they decide to try something new.

At a recent screening for teachers, a number of them raised their hands when Blissenbach asked if they felt between one to three on a scale of one to 10 that the community would support them on doing something new, if there were setbacks.

Blissenbach said teaching the next generation is a full community effort, and that the community should support staff when they decide to try something new.

The community will have a chance to see the movie, and afterward discuss the school system, Monday, Feb. 13, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the Little Falls Community High School.

No fee or preregistration is required.