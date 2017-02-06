Chinese student from big city experiencing wide open spaces

Chen Duan, called “Dory” by his classmates, is a foreign exchange student at Royalton High School. He arrived from China in August and will be in Royalton through the end of the school year.

Royalton junior Jia Chen Duan, called “Dory” by his classmates, arrived in Minnesota in August from the city of Shanghai, China – with a population of more than 30 million. He has been enjoying the wide, open spaces of rural Central Minnesota while also experiencing the overwhelming quiet.

“Sometimes at night I hear the coyote call,” said Dory.

Dory is staying with Bernie and Marnie Czech and their youngest child who is still at home, junior Drew Brower. Living in a house is also a different experience for Dory; in Shanghai, only super-rich people can buy a house.

Dory’s family lives in a fifth-floor apartment in a district that includes a mix of residential and business buildings. His father is a stockbroker who mostly works from home while taking care of Dory’s six-year-old younger brother. His mother works for an Italian company that makes printers. She drives half an hour to her workplace.

“In my family, my father makes supper,” Dory said. “In most families, the mother or grandmother prepares meals.”

In Shanghai, a city near the Pacific Ocean and not too far from Japan, Dory’s family lives 20 minutes from his father’s parents. They used to live together before Dory’s family moved to their current apartment about four years ago. Dory’s other grandparents live a day’s drive away in a small town in the country of another province.

When Dory and his family first moved to their apartment, his middle school was only a 10-minute walk away. Now, Dory rides the subway 30 minutes to get to his high school. He saves time by eating breakfast on the subway. For lunch, his choices include rice or noodles, two vegetable sides, one meat side and soup. Sometimes there is fruit.

There are a total of 300-350 students in Dory’s grade. Students stay in their own classrooms during the day, with the teachers moving around to different rooms.

“We are at school by 7:15 and school is done about 5:30 p.m., but sometimes later,” Dory said. “Most students have a private teacher who works with them on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. I’m the only one in my class of 32 who did not choose that. I want to spend my free time doing things I enjoy.”

In his free time, Dory likes playing basketball the most. He also works with calligraphy. He took the opportunity for a two-week internship in Hong Kong in early 2016, when he was only 16. He was with a finance company, where he found out he is not interested in that type of work anymore.

“I’m more interested in biology,” he said. “I’d like to work with food science.”

Of Dory’s seven classes in Royalton, only weight training is totally different than anything he had in China.

“I have to make sure I’m not getting fat in America,” he said. “I gained 10 pounds when I first came.”

Dory sees that students here spend a lot of time on sports, with more focus on that than on studies.

“Even the teachers are very interested,” he said. “Actually, I like it that way – there is more of a balance in life. School is a lot less stressful than in China, with a lot less homework. In China, finishing homework before 10:30 at night is early.”

Dory ate tacos for the very first time in Minnesota. He thought they were fine, but not a favorite. He found that American desserts are too sweet for him – he does “love Dairy Queen ice cream.” He misses Chinese foods.

Since August, he has travelled to South Dakota with the foreign exchange organization that coordinates his stay. He is looking forward to seeing Washington, D.C. with the Czech family in March.

“I like all kinds of museums and really want to see the White House,” he said.

His most favorite experience has been playing basketball.

“Basketball is my life,” he said with a smile.

Basketball rules are a bit different in the United States, but similar to China. Dory found that the practice routine here is more formal, more like professional basketball than what he is used to.

Dory is very happy with his decision to be a foreign exchange student. He had talked to an older cousin who was an exchange student in California, and he recommended the experience to Dory.

“I like this town; it’s very quiet and the people here are very friendly,” said Dory.

It’s an experience he will recommend to other people back in China.