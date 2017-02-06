Rossum and Wagner named as CEC’s Advisees of the Second Quarter

The Continuing Education Center (CEC) named Shania Rossum and Riley Wagner as its Second Quarter Honored Advisees. Shania Rossum

Rossum is the daughter of Kim Rossum. She has a very close relationship with her older sister, Shelby, so close that they were once mistaken for twins by one of the teachers at the CEC. Rossum, her mother, and her sister enjoy taking family trips every year, their favorite trip has been going to Florida.

Rossum is currently employed full-time at Big Adventures Child Care Center in Little Falls. In her spare time, “Myrtle,” as she is known to her friends and family, enjoys fishing, riding her snowmobile and being outdoors. She considers herself an amateur baker and loves spending time in the kitchen. She enjoys spending time with friends and her boyfriend. She has a dog, Gabby, who she said she spoils rotten.

Rossum has wrapped up the last of the credits she needed to graduate and is anxiously awaiting the ceremony in May. She plans to enroll in the surgical technicians program at St. Cloud Technical College this fall.

Rossum’s favorite subject is math because she says it’s fun. The CEC’s math teacher, Christie Halliday, said Rossum is one of the hardest working students she has ever had in class and that though math didn’t always come easy for her, she loved the challenge and is a very teachable student.

Adviser Ann Horne said: “Shania will do great at anything she sets her mind to. When she sets a goal she does whatever it takes to reach it. Shania’s positive attitude and sense of humor are things I am really going to miss. She is one of the most giving and caring students I’ve known.” Riley Wagner

Wagner is the son of Thomas and Amy Wagner of Hillman. To receive this honor, he has shown strong academic progress, consistent attendance and a positive attitude toward school.

In addition to attending school full time, Riley works full time at Wimmer Dairy in Pierz. He has a strong sense of dependability, responsibility and flexibility that has allowed him to balance both school and work.

In his spare time, Wagner enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time with friends.

Wagner began attending the CEC this fall and is working hard to earn his diploma requirements.

Wagner’s adviser, Kelley Kilanowski, said: “Riley’s positive attitude has made him an exceptional role model for the rest of our students. He has a strong sense of direction and motivation that will help him succeed in anything that he does.”