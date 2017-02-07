Onamia man arrested for allegedly attempting to pass counterfeit money

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that charges are pending against 31 year old, Vincent Beaulieu from Onamia, for his alleged involvement in attempting to pass counterfeit money at businesses in northeast Morrison County.

On Jan. 22, Beaulieu went into a gas station and allegedly attempted to use counterfeit money to pay for merchandise. The owner of the business noticed it was counterfeit and questioned him about it. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said Beaulieu then fled the business, but the owner was able to retain a portion of the counterfeit bill.

During the investigation, deputies learned three other businesses throughout Morrison County have been receiving counterfeit bills.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen reminds business owners to take the proper precautions if they believe someone is trying to pass counterfeit money. Businesses should try to get a description of the person as well as a license plate number of the vehicle they are associated with. All denominations of U.S. currency should be checked by business owners.

In most cases, the counterfeit money can be recognized by the material it is made from. The texture and appearance is sometimes noticeable. Anyone who encounters a possible counterfeit bill, is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.

Morrison County investigators were assisted by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office in identifying the suspect as Beaulieu.